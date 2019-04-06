Insider Selling: Johnson Service Group plc (JSG) Insider Sells 242,577 Shares of Stock

Johnson Service Group plc (LON:JSG) insider Yvonne Monaghan sold 242,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total value of £337,182.03 ($440,588.04).

JSG opened at GBX 136 ($1.78) on Friday. Johnson Service Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 145.20 ($1.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $498.36 million and a P/E ratio of 18.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Johnson Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on Johnson Service Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 148 ($1.93) price objective for the company.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services for the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets.

