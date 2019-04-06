Insider Selling: Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) SVP Christina Short sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $38,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.45. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $201.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTRN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Sidoti started coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Citi Trends by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Citi Trends by 1,635.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Citi Trends by 365.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

