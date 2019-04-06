Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) CFO Sells $1,199,097.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CFO Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 13,473 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,199,097.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,228,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.92. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $106.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.35 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

