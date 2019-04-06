Insider Selling: Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) CFO Sells 648 Shares of Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 648 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $31,116.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,237.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ XLRN opened at $46.92 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59.
Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 849.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XLRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.
About Acceleron Pharma
Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.
Featured Article: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.