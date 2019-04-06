Insider Buying: Peako Ltd (PKO) Insider Purchases 1,200,000 Shares of Stock

Peako Ltd (ASX:PKO) insider Ernest Albers acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,276.60).
Ernest Albers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 7th, Ernest Albers acquired 2,531 shares of Peako stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$37.97 ($26.93).
- On Monday, January 14th, Ernest Albers acquired 432,497 shares of Peako stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$6,487.46 ($4,601.03).
Shares of PKO stock remained flat at $A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.59, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and a P/E ratio of -6.33. Peako Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of A$0.03 ($0.02).
Peako Limited explores for and develops natural resources. It primarily explores for uranium, copper, lead, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the SC6 Cadlao Oilfield re-development project located in the Philippines; and the Sunday Creek project located in the Rudall River area of the Paterson province of Western Australia.
