Insider Buying: Peako Ltd (PKO) Insider Purchases 1,200,000 Shares of Stock

Peako Ltd (ASX:PKO) insider Ernest Albers acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,276.60).

Ernest Albers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peako alerts:

On Thursday, February 7th, Ernest Albers acquired 2,531 shares of Peako stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$37.97 ($26.93).

On Monday, January 14th, Ernest Albers acquired 432,497 shares of Peako stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$6,487.46 ($4,601.03).

Shares of PKO stock remained flat at $A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.59, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and a P/E ratio of -6.33. Peako Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of A$0.03 ($0.02).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/insider-buying-peako-ltd-pko-insider-purchases-1200000-shares-of-stock.html.

Peako Limited explores for and develops natural resources. It primarily explores for uranium, copper, lead, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the SC6 Cadlao Oilfield re-development project located in the Philippines; and the Sunday Creek project located in the Rudall River area of the Paterson province of Western Australia.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Peako Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peako and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.