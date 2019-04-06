Insider Buying: Infrastructure India PLC (IIP) Insider Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP) insider Rahul (Sonny) Lulla purchased 300,000 shares of Infrastructure India stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

Shares of IIP opened at GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Friday. Infrastructure India PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/insider-buying-infrastructure-india-plc-iip-insider-buys-300000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Infrastructure India

Infrastructure India plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with both capital growth and income by investing in assets in the Indian infrastructure sector, with particular focus on assets and projects related to energy and transport. The Company’s portfolio of investments include Distribution Logistics Infrastructure Private Limited, which is a supply chain transportation and container infrastructure company; Western MP Infrastructure & Toll Roads Private Limited, which is an operator of an approximately 125 kilometers toll road in western Madhya Pradesh; India Hydropower Development Company LLC, which develops, owns and operates small hydropower projects; Indian Energy Limited, which is a power producer focused on renewable energy, and Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation Limited, which is an approximately 400 megawatts hydropower project located on the Narmada River near Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh.

