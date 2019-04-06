Insider Buying: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Insider Purchases 1,576 Shares of Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) insider Helen Rankin Butler bought 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,841.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at $668,817. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Helen Rankin Butler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Helen Rankin Butler bought 3,325 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.07 per share, for a total transaction of $206,382.75.
Shares of HY opened at $68.04 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 52-week low of $55.88 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,489,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 748,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,357,000 after acquiring an additional 130,877 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,522,000 after acquiring an additional 73,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 837,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,522,000 after acquiring an additional 73,639 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.