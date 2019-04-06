Insider Buying: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Insider Purchases 1,576 Shares of Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) insider Helen Rankin Butler bought 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,841.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at $668,817. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Helen Rankin Butler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

On Tuesday, March 26th, Helen Rankin Butler bought 3,325 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.07 per share, for a total transaction of $206,382.75.

Shares of HY opened at $68.04 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 52-week low of $55.88 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $837.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,489,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 748,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,357,000 after acquiring an additional 130,877 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,522,000 after acquiring an additional 73,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 837,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,522,000 after acquiring an additional 73,639 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/insider-buying-hyster-yale-materials-handling-inc-hy-insider-purchases-1576-shares-of-stock.html.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.