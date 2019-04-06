Insider Buying: Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) Director Acquires 21,500 Shares of Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $251,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 800 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $9,416.00.

On Friday, March 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 261 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $3,043.26.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 211 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $2,443.38.

On Friday, March 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,066 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $11,907.22.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,716 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $43,291.40.

On Thursday, January 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $10,450.00.

On Monday, January 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,784 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $39,126.56.

Frequency Electronics stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.52.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 28.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEIM. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Frequency Electronics by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 493,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 98,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Frequency Electronics by 106.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 92,497 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Frequency Electronics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Frequency Electronics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) Director Acquires 21,500 Shares of Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/insider-buying-frequency-electronics-inc-feim-director-acquires-21500-shares-of-stock.html.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.