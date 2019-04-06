Inphi (IPHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.79.

NYSE IPHI opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56. Inphi has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.64 million. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ron Torten sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $81,351.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,619.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,056 shares of company stock worth $2,101,546. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

