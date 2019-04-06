Inphi Co. (IPHI) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 378.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Inphi were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,764,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,980,000 after buying an additional 241,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,764,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,980,000 after buying an additional 241,346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 71.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,016,000 after buying an additional 208,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 414,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after buying an additional 240,880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPHI opened at $45.64 on Friday. Inphi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Inphi had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $86.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $81,351.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,619.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $57,578.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,056 shares of company stock worth $2,101,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Inphi in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Inphi to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

