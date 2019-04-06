Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.62 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.57.

NASDAQ INO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.96. 1,418,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.72. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.39% and a negative net margin of 318.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 522.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

