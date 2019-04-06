INO COIN Hits Market Capitalization of $21.80 Million (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. INO COIN has a total market cap of $21.80 million and $1.97 million worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One INO COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00021038 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

