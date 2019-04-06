Infosys Ltd (INFY) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Infosys in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year. Wedbush also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Infosys alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

NYSE:INFY opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. Infosys has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1,119,378.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,065,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062,676 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,652,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,932,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705,434 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,803,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1,365.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,227,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.