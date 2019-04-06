Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and QBTC. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $50,773.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00016498 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 589.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000935 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,596,274,910 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

Infinitecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

