Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 109,764 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,371,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,806,283,000 after buying an additional 2,254,701 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Starbucks by 5,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,679,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 23,263,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,579,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $874,515,000 after buying an additional 100,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Starbucks by 33.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,222,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $637,866,000 after buying an additional 2,805,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,453,813 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $366,875,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.30.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $75.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 73,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $5,006,823.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $10,260,057.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,910,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/impax-asset-management-group-plc-lowers-stake-in-starbucks-co-sbux.html.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.