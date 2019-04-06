IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,916 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 698.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,992,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4,426.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,150,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638,593 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altria Group news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,033.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,489.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Altria Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.28.

Shares of MO opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.39. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

