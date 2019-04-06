IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 489.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.67.

In other news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total transaction of $317,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Lane sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total transaction of $155,722.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,499.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,144 shares of company stock worth $8,378,892 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $227.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 0.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $549.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,501.97%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

