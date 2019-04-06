IceChain (ICHX) Trading Up 15.7% This Week

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. IceChain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $14,329.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IceChain has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One IceChain token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IceChain alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $788.86 or 0.15278495 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00054105 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00001460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002336 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010477 BTC.

IceChain Token Profile

IceChain (CRYPTO:ICHX) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain . IceChain’s official website is icechain.io

IceChain Token Trading

IceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.