Iamgold (IAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Get Iamgold alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Iamgold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.19.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.78. Iamgold has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.50 and a beta of -0.35.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Iamgold’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Iamgold by 635.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 113,909 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Iamgold by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 835,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Iamgold by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,098,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,482,000 after buying an additional 1,139,108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Iamgold by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,493,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 461,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Iamgold by 424.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,509,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 1,221,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iamgold (IAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.