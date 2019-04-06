Hydrogen Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.53 Million (HYDRO)

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Hydrogen has a total market capitalization of $20.53 million and $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydrogen has traded 108.8% higher against the dollar. One Hydrogen token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, DEx.top, Fatbtc and Token Store.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00383695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.01657830 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00264004 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00411208 BTC.

Hydrogen Token Profile

Hydrogen was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. Hydrogen’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The official message board for Hydrogen is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI

Buying and Selling Hydrogen

Hydrogen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDAX, CoinEx, Mercatox, Fatbtc, BitMart, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Token Store and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydrogen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydrogen using one of the exchanges listed above.

