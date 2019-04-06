Hydro Protocol (HOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.61 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $77,577.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HADAX, Bgogo and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $779.44 or 0.15156909 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00053740 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002303 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00023839 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, Bancor Network, DDEX, Bgogo and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.