Hudson’s Bay (HBC) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of TSE HBC opened at C$7.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.04. Hudson’s Bay has a fifty-two week low of C$6.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -2.42.

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Gilt, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena banners.

