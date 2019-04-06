HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,902 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in HP were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in HP by 1,760.0% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. HP had a negative return on equity of 216.97% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

In other HP news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $735,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on HP in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Standpoint Research began coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.38 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

