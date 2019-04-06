Hotaling Investment Management LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Chevron by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 237.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $135.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.68.

CVX stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $131.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In other news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $532,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,964,740. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hotaling Investment Management LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/hotaling-investment-management-llc-takes-255000-position-in-chevron-co-cvx.html.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.