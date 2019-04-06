HollyFrontier (HFC) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Credit Suisse Group

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.38.

HFC opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.26. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

In other news, Director Michael Jennings sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $497,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,547.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

