Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,960 ($25.61) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.61) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,808.57 ($23.63).

LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,800.50 ($23.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,153.50 ($15.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,089 ($27.30).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mazen Darwazah acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,582 ($20.67) per share, with a total value of £316,400 ($413,432.64). Also, insider Mary (Nina) Henderson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($20.42) per share, with a total value of £31,260 ($40,846.73).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

