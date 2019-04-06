HighPoint Resources (HPR) Trading Up 6.7%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) shares were up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 2,682,393 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,676,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Ifs Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HighPoint Resources in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $511.40 million, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.84 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. HighPoint Resources’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPR. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

