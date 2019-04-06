Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hi-Crush Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Pant now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HCLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $4.00 target price on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hi-Crush Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

HCLP stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Hi-Crush Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $439.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCLP. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,533,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,992,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 1,251.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 460,503 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

