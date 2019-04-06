Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
HRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Heron Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $55.00 price target on Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.
Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.55. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $42.90.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $223,000.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
