Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Heron Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $55.00 price target on Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.55. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a negative net margin of 230.84%. Analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $223,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.