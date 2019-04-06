Hedeker Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 45,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 494.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 62,686 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 422,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,912,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 200,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Cowen downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $84.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

NYSE XOM opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hedeker Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/hedeker-wealth-llc-decreases-position-in-exxon-mobil-co-xom.html.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.