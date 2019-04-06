Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $113.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.17 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 76.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

