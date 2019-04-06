Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) and Its Competitors Financial Review

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ: HIIQ) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Health Insurance Innovations to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

This table compares Health Insurance Innovations and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Insurance Innovations 4.49% 28.34% 14.41% Health Insurance Innovations Competitors 7.10% 18.05% 9.00%

Health Insurance Innovations has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Insurance Innovations’ rivals have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of Health Insurance Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of Health Insurance Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Health Insurance Innovations and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Health Insurance Innovations $351.10 million $12.99 million 14.89 Health Insurance Innovations Competitors $13.74 billion $1.05 billion 35.27

Health Insurance Innovations’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Health Insurance Innovations. Health Insurance Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Health Insurance Innovations and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Insurance Innovations 0 0 6 1 3.14 Health Insurance Innovations Competitors 188 686 771 39 2.39

Health Insurance Innovations presently has a consensus target price of $63.14, indicating a potential upside of 130.45%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 2.26%. Given Health Insurance Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Health Insurance Innovations is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Health Insurance Innovations beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. The company designs and structures individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in concert with insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and markets them to individuals through a network of distributors. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.