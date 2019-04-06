Head-To-Head Survey: Sanchez Energy (SNEC) & Its Rivals

Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS: SNEC) is one of 176 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sanchez Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sanchez Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy 8.06% -25.23% 4.30% Sanchez Energy Competitors -7.33% 3.64% 5.11%

Sanchez Energy has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sanchez Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanchez Energy Competitors 2004 8226 11857 389 2.47

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 40.72%. Given Sanchez Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sanchez Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.4% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sanchez Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion $85.21 million -0.58 Sanchez Energy Competitors $11.23 billion $760.39 million 13.36

Sanchez Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sanchez Energy. Sanchez Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sanchez Energy competitors beat Sanchez Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

