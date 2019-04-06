Head to Head Review: Polar Power (POLA) vs. CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -3.51% -3.73% -3.43% CBAK Energy Technology -20.93% -1,530.60% -6.69%

This table compares Polar Power and CBAK Energy Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $24.05 million 2.02 -$850,000.00 ($0.08) -60.00 CBAK Energy Technology $58.38 million 0.46 -$21.46 million N/A N/A

Polar Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBAK Energy Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Polar Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Polar Power and CBAK Energy Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Polar Power has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.88, meaning that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Polar Power beats CBAK Energy Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

