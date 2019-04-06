Head-To-Head Review: NANO DIMENSION/S (NNDM) and SigmaTron International (SGMA)

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) and SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get NANO DIMENSION/S alerts:

NANO DIMENSION/S has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SigmaTron International has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.3% of NANO DIMENSION/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of SigmaTron International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of SigmaTron International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NANO DIMENSION/S and SigmaTron International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NANO DIMENSION/S -303.69% -73.02% -61.03% SigmaTron International -2.19% 0.32% 0.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S and SigmaTron International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NANO DIMENSION/S 0 1 2 0 2.67 SigmaTron International 0 0 0 0 N/A

NANO DIMENSION/S currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 516.88%. Given NANO DIMENSION/S’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NANO DIMENSION/S is more favorable than SigmaTron International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NANO DIMENSION/S and SigmaTron International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NANO DIMENSION/S $5.10 million 2.78 -$15.49 million N/A N/A SigmaTron International $278.13 million 0.04 -$3.24 million N/A N/A

SigmaTron International has higher revenue and earnings than NANO DIMENSION/S.

Summary

SigmaTron International beats NANO DIMENSION/S on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NANO DIMENSION/S

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., develops three-dimensional printed circuit board printers. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process. The company serves consumer electronics, medical devices, defense, aerospace, automotive, IoT, and telecom industries. Nano Dimension Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc. operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies. It primarily serves customers operating in the industrial electronics, consumer electronics, and medical/life sciences industries in the United States, Mexico, China, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The company markets its services through independent manufacturers' representative organizations. SigmaTron International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.