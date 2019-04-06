Head to Head Review: McEwen Mining (MUX) versus Timberline Resources (TLRS)

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for McEwen Mining and Timberline Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

McEwen Mining presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 164.90%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.2% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Timberline Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of McEwen Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Timberline Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

McEwen Mining has a beta of -0.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares McEwen Mining and Timberline Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $128.82 million 4.21 -$44.87 million ($0.13) -11.62 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$5.05 million N/A N/A

Timberline Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McEwen Mining.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -35.32% -8.53% -7.10% Timberline Resources N/A -14.32% -13.72%

Dividends

McEwen Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Timberline Resources does not pay a dividend. McEwen Mining pays out -7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Timberline Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining, Inc. is a mining and minerals production and exploration company, which focuses on base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, MSC, Nevada, Los Azules, Canada and Other. The company was founded on July 24, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.