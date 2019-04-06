Head-To-Head Review: Establishment Labs (ESTA) and Histogenics (HSGX)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) and Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

This table compares Establishment Labs and Histogenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -34.47% -90.07% -35.01% Histogenics N/A N/A -21.80%

23.1% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Histogenics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Histogenics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Establishment Labs and Histogenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $61.21 million 8.30 -$21.10 million ($1.12) -22.25 Histogenics N/A N/A -$8.64 million ($0.98) -0.11

Histogenics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Establishment Labs. Establishment Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Histogenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Establishment Labs and Histogenics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 0 3 0 3.00 Histogenics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Establishment Labs presently has a consensus target price of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 47.14%. Histogenics has a consensus target price of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 2,755.43%. Given Histogenics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Histogenics is more favorable than Establishment Labs.

Summary

Histogenics beats Establishment Labs on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

About Histogenics

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.