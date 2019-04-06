Head-To-Head Contrast: DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) versus Vaxart (VXRT)

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S N/A N/A N/A Vaxart -441.12% -82.05% -36.74%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and Vaxart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S 1 4 3 0 2.25 Vaxart 0 0 0 0 N/A

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has a consensus price target of $15.46, indicating a potential upside of 75.53%. Given DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S is more favorable than Vaxart.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Vaxart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and Vaxart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S $17.17 million 30.50 -$166.93 million ($3.37) -2.61 Vaxart $4.16 million 3.81 -$18.00 million N/A N/A

Vaxart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S.

Summary

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S beats Vaxart on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, hemophilia A, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. It is also developing therapeutic immune-oncology vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

