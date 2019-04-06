Head to Head Comparison: Pacific Drilling (PACD) versus Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG)

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) and Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Pacific Drilling alerts:

82.7% of Pacific Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Ocean Rig UDW shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Pacific Drilling has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Rig UDW has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Drilling and Ocean Rig UDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Drilling -823.90% -117.35% -45.47% Ocean Rig UDW 14.49% 4.50% 3.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Drilling and Ocean Rig UDW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Drilling $264.87 million 3.96 -$2.18 billion N/A N/A Ocean Rig UDW $1.01 billion 0.00 -$5.40 million N/A N/A

Ocean Rig UDW has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Drilling.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pacific Drilling and Ocean Rig UDW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Drilling 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ocean Rig UDW 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Ocean Rig UDW beats Pacific Drilling on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Pacific Drilling S.A. is a subsidiary of Quantum Pacific International Limited.

Ocean Rig UDW Company Profile

Ocean Rig UDW Inc., an offshore drilling contractor, provides oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production drilling worldwide. It specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. The company owns and operates two fifth generation harsh weather ultra-deepwater semisubmersible offshore drilling units under the Leiv Eiriksson and Eirik Raude names; five sixth generation ultra-deepwater drilling units under the Ocean Rig Corcovado, the Ocean Rig Olympia, the Ocean Rig Poseidon, and the Ocean Rig Mykonos names; and four seventh generation drilling units under the Ocean Rig Mylos, the Ocean Rig Skyros, the Ocean Rig Athena, and the Ocean Rig Apollo names. It serves oil companies, integrated oil and gas companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. The company is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.