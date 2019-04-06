Head-To-Head Comparison: MVC Capital (MVC) versus Dividend And Income Fund (DNI)

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) and Dividend And Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MVC Capital and Dividend And Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVC Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dividend And Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

MVC Capital presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.41%. Given MVC Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MVC Capital is more favorable than Dividend And Income Fund.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MVC Capital and Dividend And Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVC Capital $22.89 million 7.20 -$10.53 million $0.20 46.45 Dividend And Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividend And Income Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MVC Capital.

Profitability

This table compares MVC Capital and Dividend And Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVC Capital -60.27% 1.19% 0.76% Dividend And Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.4% of MVC Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Dividend And Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of MVC Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Dividend And Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MVC Capital has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dividend And Income Fund has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MVC Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Dividend And Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. MVC Capital pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MVC Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MVC Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

MVC Capital beats Dividend And Income Fund on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.

Dividend And Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Dividend and Income Fund.

