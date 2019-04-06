Head to Head Comparison: Integra Lifesciences (IART) & AngioDynamics (ANGO)

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Integra Lifesciences and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra Lifesciences 4.13% 16.02% 6.40% AngioDynamics 1.30% 5.41% 4.01%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Integra Lifesciences and AngioDynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra Lifesciences 1 6 5 0 2.33 AngioDynamics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Integra Lifesciences currently has a consensus target price of $59.91, indicating a potential upside of 10.07%. AngioDynamics has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.22%. Given Integra Lifesciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Integra Lifesciences is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Volatility & Risk

Integra Lifesciences has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integra Lifesciences and AngioDynamics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra Lifesciences $1.47 billion 3.15 $60.80 million $2.42 22.49 AngioDynamics $344.29 million 2.48 $16.33 million $0.74 31.01

Integra Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than AngioDynamics. Integra Lifesciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngioDynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of AngioDynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integra Lifesciences beats AngioDynamics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. It also offers thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. In addition, the company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; and Asclera injection for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities. Further, it provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation system; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

