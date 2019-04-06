Head-To-Head Comparison: Atomera (ATOM) vs. On Track Innovations (OTIV)

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of On Track Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of On Track Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Atomera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for On Track Innovations and Atomera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 1 1 0 2.50 Atomera 0 0 2 0 3.00

On Track Innovations currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. Atomera has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 164.71%. Given On Track Innovations’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe On Track Innovations is more favorable than Atomera.

Risk and Volatility

On Track Innovations has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -1.15% -12.93% -6.33% Atomera N/A -97.77% -89.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares On Track Innovations and Atomera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $21.88 million 1.17 -$260,000.00 ($0.05) -12.40 Atomera $250,000.00 208.49 -$12.90 million ($1.02) -3.33

On Track Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. On Track Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atomera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atomera beats On Track Innovations on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates through Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum segments. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals. It also provides OTI TeleBox which enables communication between machines primarily for vending machines, kiosks, and meters; OTI GoBox, a machine-to-machine cashless payment and telemetry gateway primarily used to stream Full-HD media and run either Linux or Android; otiMetry, a telemetry solution for smart vending which also enables cashless payments; otiKiosk, a cashless payment acceptance and remote management solution for kiosks and self-service environments; and otiPulse, a cashless payment solution for pulse operated machines. In addition, the company offers ticket vending machines which are encoding and loading electronic card tickets for the public transport and for selling paper tickets, as well as resells tickets through point of sale terminals. Further, it provides EasyFuel Plus, a fuel management solution used to control and manage refueling operations; and MediSmart, an information management and claims submission system for the medical sector. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rosh Pina, Israel.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the business of developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin-film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

