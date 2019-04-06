Head-To-Head Analysis: The Coca-Cola (KO) versus Pacific Ventures Group (PACV)

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Coca-Cola and Pacific Ventures Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coca-Cola $31.86 billion 6.22 $6.43 billion $2.08 22.34 Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A -$590,000.00 N/A N/A

The Coca-Cola has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Coca-Cola and Pacific Ventures Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coca-Cola 0 14 7 0 2.33 Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus price target of $50.47, suggesting a potential upside of 8.62%. Given The Coca-Cola’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Coca-Cola is more favorable than Pacific Ventures Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of The Coca-Cola shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of The Coca-Cola shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.9% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Coca-Cola and Pacific Ventures Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coca-Cola 20.20% 43.91% 10.08% Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A -138.60%

Dividends

The Coca-Cola pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pacific Ventures Group does not pay a dividend. The Coca-Cola pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Coca-Cola has increased its dividend for 56 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

The Coca-Cola has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Coca-Cola beats Pacific Ventures Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Schweppes, Sprite, Thums Up, Aquarius, Dasani, glacéau smartwater, glacéau vitaminwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, AdeS, Del Valle, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy, Simply, ZICO, Ayataka, Costa, FUZE TEA, Georgia, Gold Peak, and HONEST TEA brands. The Coca-Cola Company offers its beverage products through a network of company-owned or controlled bottling and distribution operators, as well as through independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name principally through wholesale distributors for resale to retail outlets. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and wholesale and retail of fresh produce, groceries, meals, and food and other food-related products. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

