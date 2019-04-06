Head to Head Analysis: Southern (SO) vs. PNM Resources (PNM)

Southern (NYSE:SO) and PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Southern and PNM Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern 4 10 0 0 1.71 PNM Resources 3 2 0 0 1.40

Southern currently has a consensus price target of $46.62, indicating a potential downside of 9.75%. PNM Resources has a consensus price target of $42.63, indicating a potential downside of 8.31%. Given PNM Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than Southern.

Profitability

This table compares Southern and PNM Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern 9.54% 11.39% 2.76% PNM Resources 5.98% 9.00% 2.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Southern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of PNM Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southern shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of PNM Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern and PNM Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern $23.50 billion 2.27 $2.24 billion $3.07 16.82 PNM Resources $1.44 billion 2.58 $86.17 million $2.00 23.25

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than PNM Resources. Southern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PNM Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Southern has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PNM Resources has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. PNM Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Southern pays out 78.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PNM Resources pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years and PNM Resources has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Southern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Southern beats PNM Resources on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations. It owns and/or operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 26 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 13 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 40 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, and 1 biomass facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 75,200 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 158 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 9 million electric and gas utility customers. It also provides products and services in the areas of distributed generation infrastructure, energy efficiency, and utility infrastructure. In addition, the company offers digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,102 megawatts; and owned 3,206 miles of electric transmission lines, 6,067 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,885 miles of underground distribution lines, and 255 substations. It also owns and leases office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned 997 miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,151 miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,260 miles of underground distribution lines, and 122 substations. It also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves approximately 782,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

