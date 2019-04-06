Head to Head Analysis: Establishment Labs (ESTA) and Its Peers

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ: ESTA) is one of 28 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Establishment Labs to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Establishment Labs and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -34.47% -90.07% -35.01% Establishment Labs Competitors -151.41% -32.02% -20.86%

This table compares Establishment Labs and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $61.21 million -$21.10 million -22.25 Establishment Labs Competitors $1.38 billion $141.74 million 20.11

Establishment Labs’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Establishment Labs. Establishment Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Establishment Labs and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 0 3 0 3.00 Establishment Labs Competitors 221 914 1564 81 2.54

Establishment Labs presently has a consensus target price of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 47.14%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 11.80%. Given Establishment Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Establishment Labs peers beat Establishment Labs on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

