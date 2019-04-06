Head to Head Analysis: Electrocore (ECOR) & Its Competitors

Electrocore (NASDAQ: ECOR) is one of 47 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Electrocore to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electrocore and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electrocore $990,000.00 -$55.82 million -4.76 Electrocore Competitors $1.19 billion $88.53 million 17.49

Electrocore’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Electrocore. Electrocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Electrocore and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrocore 0 0 3 0 3.00 Electrocore Competitors 216 631 1225 56 2.53

Electrocore currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 279.86%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 22.86%. Given Electrocore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Electrocore is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Electrocore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Electrocore and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrocore N/A N/A N/A Electrocore Competitors -126.85% -53.86% -20.17%

About Electrocore

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

