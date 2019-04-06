HC Wainwright Analysts Give Immunomedics (IMMU) a $28.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $28.00 target price on Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMMU. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.20.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Immunomedics stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 13.45. Immunomedics has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.