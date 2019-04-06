Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) vs. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Financial Comparison

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Wells Fargo & Co pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Wells Fargo & Co pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Wells Fargo & Co has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Co has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Wells Fargo & Co shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Co shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Wells Fargo & Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 15.91% 11.32% 0.73% Wells Fargo & Co 22.95% 13.34% 1.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hawthorn Bancshares and Wells Fargo & Co, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Wells Fargo & Co 0 10 10 0 2.50

Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus price target of $59.80, suggesting a potential upside of 22.59%. Given Wells Fargo & Co’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Co is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Wells Fargo & Co’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $67.12 million 2.23 $10.71 million N/A N/A Wells Fargo & Co $101.06 billion 2.35 $22.39 billion $4.38 11.14

Wells Fargo & Co has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Co beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans. Its Wholesale Banking segment offers commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending, equipment leasing, international trade facilities, trade financing, collection, foreign exchange, treasury management, merchant payment processing, institutional fixed-income sales, commodity and equity risk management, corporate trust fiduciary and agency, and investment banking services, as well as online/electronic products. This segment also provides construction, and land acquisition and development loans; secured and unsecured lines of credit; interim financing arrangements; rehabilitation loans; affordable housing loans and letters of credit; loans for securitization; and real estate and mortgage brokerage services. The company's Wealth and Investment Management segment offers financial planning, private banking, credit, and investment management and fiduciary services, as well as retirement and trust services. As of February 7, 2019, it operated through 7,800 locations, 13,000 ATMs, and the Internet and mobile banking, as well as has offices in 37 countries and territories. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

