Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE) a €60.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HLE. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.07 ($54.73).

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €45.38 ($52.77) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52-week low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a 52-week high of €58.10 ($67.56).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

