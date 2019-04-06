Harsco (HSC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.
NYSE HSC opened at $22.09 on Thursday. Harsco has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.48.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Harsco by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Harsco by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
