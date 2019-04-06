Harsco (HSC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NYSE HSC opened at $22.09 on Thursday. Harsco has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.48.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Harsco had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Harsco by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Harsco by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

